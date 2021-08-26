Court remands 2 teenagers over trespass, theft of phone

A Kano Sharia Court sitting in Fagge, on Thursday, ordered the remand of two accused persons in a Correctional centre for alleged trespass and stealing a Techno Spark three phone worth N28, 000.

The defendants, Abdulrahman Bashir, 10, and Bashir Salisu,18, who reside in Sheka Quarters, Kano, are facing a three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

Although the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Judge, Bello Khalid, ordered that the minor, Bashir, be kept in a remand home while Salisu should be remanded in a Correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until Sept.3, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug.18, at Sheka Quarters, Kano.

He said that on the same date at about 12:00 p.m., the defendants conspired and trespassed into the complaint, Hauwa Hassan’s apartment, situated in Sheka Quarters Kano.

He told the court that the defendants stole from her a Techno Spark three phone valued N28,000.

Wada said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 343 and 287 of the Kano State Sharia Law.(NAN)

