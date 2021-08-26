Court remands 2 teenagers over trespass, theft of phone

 A Kano Sharia Court sitting Fagge, Thursday, ordered the remand of two persons a Correctional centre for alleged trespass and stealing a Techno Spark three phone worth N28, 000.

The defendants, Abdulrahman Bashir, 10, and Bashir Salisu,18, who reside Sheka Quarters, Kano, are facing a three-count charge bordering criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

Although the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Judge, Bello Khalid, ordered that the minor, Bashir, be kept a remand home while Salisu should be remanded a Correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter Sept.3, for further mention.

Earlier, the Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offences Aug.18, at Sheka Quarters, Kano.

He said that the same date at about 12:00 p.m., the defendants conspired and trespassed into the complaint, Hauwa Hassan’s apartment, situated Sheka Quarters Kano.

He told the court that the defendants stole from her a Techno Spark three phone valued N28,000.

Wada said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 343 and 287 of the Kano State Sharia Law.(NAN)

