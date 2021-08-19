Court remands 2 teenagers for alleged theft

A Kano Sharia Court sitting in Fagge, on Thursday, ordered that one Yakubu Muktar, 18, and Salisu Aliyu, 19, be remanded in correctional centre.

They are to be remanded for alleged shop breaking and stealing of clothes worth N175, 000.

The defendants, both residents of Sheka, Gidan Leda Quarters, Kano, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, shop breaking and theft.

The Judge, Bello Khalid, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre and adjourned the matter until Sept. 2 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.11 at Sheka, Gidan Leda Quarters, Kano.

He said on the same date, at about 7:00 p.m., the defendants conspired and broke into the shop of one Usman Isah, situated at Sheka Quarters Kano.

“The defendants stole ten sets of new clothes valued N150,000 and six caps worth N25,000; total value at N175,000,” he said.

Wada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 120 and 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...