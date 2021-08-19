Court remands 2 teenagers for alleged theft

A Kano Sharia Court sitting in Fagge, on Thursday, ordered that one Muktar, 18, and Salisu Aliyu, 19, be remanded in correctional centre.

They are be remanded for alleged shop breaking and stealing clothes worth N175, 000.

The defendants, both residents Sheka, Gidan Leda Quarters, Kano, pleaded not the three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, shop breaking and theft.

The Judge, Bello Khalid, ordered the remand the defendants in the correctional centre and adjourned the matter until Sept. 2 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.11 at Sheka, Gidan Leda Quarters, Kano.

He said on the same , at about 7:00 p.m., the defendants conspired and broke into the shop of one Isah, situated at Sheka Quarters Kano.

“The defendants stole ten sets of new clothes valued N150,000 and six caps worth N25,000; total at N175,000,” he said.

Wada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 120 and 133 of the Kano Sharia . (NAN)

