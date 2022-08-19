Court remands 2 over alleged possession of firearms 

By Emmanuel Antswen

A Makurdi Upper Area Court on Friday remanded two persons, Thomas Huna and Matthew Gbuusu, for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Rose Iyorshe, remanded the duo at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, and adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters Naka, Gwer West, to State CID, Makurdi, via a letter dated Aug. 14.

Shaagee said following concrete information received by the DPO Naka Division, Thomas Huna of Naka was arrested and his house was searched and one AK47 rifle ammunition was recovered.

She said the defendant later confessed that his gun was with one Matthew Gbuusu of the same address.

“The said Gbuusu Mathew was also arrested and his house was searched and one locally made pistol was recovered from him,” the police prosecutor said.

Shaage said the defendants contravened Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.

She said investigations into the matter was still ongoing and requested for another date to complete it.

When the case, however, came up for mention, no plea was taken from the defendants for want of jurisdiction. (NAN)

