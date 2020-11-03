Court remands 2 over alleged killing of farmer in Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, has ordered the remand of two farmers, Akomolafe Ayodeji, 38 and Temitope Alabi, 28, in a correctional centre over alleged killing of a man in his farm.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 9, at Oye-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants, on the said date, unlawfully killed one Mathew Maleek, 62, while working on his farm.

Leranmo said that the defendants had had a disagreement with the deceased two days before his death.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C. 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Yinka Opaleke, however, sought for adjournment, pending the outcome of a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre, pending the legal advice from the DPP.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec. 19, for further hearing. (NAN)