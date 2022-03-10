Court remands 2 men over alleged assault, malicious damage 

By Dorcas Elusogbon

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Thursday remanded Joseph Olatunji, 34 and Akeju Daniel, 21, for allegedly stabbing a man on his left eye.Magistrate Olusola Aluko, ordered that Olatunji and Daniel be remanded at Ile-Ife Correctional centre.

Aluko adjourned the case until March 14, for hearing on their bail applications.The defendants are facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage.Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Wednesday, at Mokuro Area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants unlawfully inflicted injury on one Osupala Daniel, by using a sharp object to stabbed him on his left eye.He said that the defendants in the process also maliciously damaged tables and chairs valued N15,000, property of Mrs Osupala Elizabeth.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 355 and 458 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2011.The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

