A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that two men, charged with alleged armed robbery, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.



The defendants, Shehu Idris, 32 and Salisu Yusuf, 28, both residents of Maiduguri road, Kaduna, are standing trials on a two-count charge of alleged armed robbery and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until March 25 for mention.



Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 23 at Arochukwu Road, Kaduna.



He said the defendants, while armed with knives, robbed a motorcyclist, Farouq Haruna, of his phone valued at N8,000 and N15,000 cash.



The offence, Leo said, contravened the provisions of Sections 297 and 299 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

