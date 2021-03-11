Court remands 2 men over alleged armed robbery

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ on Thursday ordered that two men, charged alleged armed robbery, remanded in a , pending issuance of legal advice.


The defendants, Shehu Idris, 32 and Salisu Yusuf, 28, both residents of Maiduguri , Kaduna, are standing trials on a two-count charge of alleged armed robbery and being in possession of dangerous .
The , Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
He adjourned the case until March 25 for mention.


Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the that the defendants the on Feb. 23 Arochukwu , Kaduna.


He said the defendants, while armed knives, robbed a motorcyclist, Farouq Haruna, of his phone valued N8,000 and N15,000 cash.


The , Leo said, contravened the of Sections 297 and 299 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,