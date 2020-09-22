Court remands 2 men in SCIID custody over alleged murder of policeman

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that two men be remanded in the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID custody over alleged murder of a policeman.

The police charged Rasheed Salaudeen, 35, and Yusuf Alimi, 37, with five counts bordering on conspiracy, murder and assault.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat did not take their plea, over want in jurisdiction.

Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Oct 10, for mention.