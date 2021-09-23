Court remands 2 men for unlawful possession of gun in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered that two men be remanded correctional centre for unlawful possession of a gun.

police charged Lukman Hammed ,20 and Ademola Adio, 21 with  conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearm.

Magistrate A .O. Ajibade directed police to return file to office of the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned case Oct. 4

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told court that Hammed and Adio, others at large, committed the on March 10 at Akala Base, Idi-Oro area of Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that suspects were arrested with a cut size locally-made single barrel pistol and an unexpended catridge.

offence, he said, contravened provisions of section 51, 330(d)and 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 51 carries two years imprisonment for unlawfully displaying arms in public, while section 330(d) attracts seven years for convicted offenders.  (NAN)

