Court remands 2 men for culpable homicide in makurdi

A Makurdi Magistrates’ court on Tuesday remanded two men, Micheal Peter and Emmanuel Shaibu for alleged culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Cynthia Ikpe, did not take the plea of the defendants, citing lack of jurisdiction.

Ikpe consequently ordered their remand at the Makurdi Correctional Centre, pending conclusion of ongoing investigation into the matter.

She adjourned the case until June 1 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Friday Inedu, told the court that the case was reported by one Igoche Okopi of No. 5 Otia, Ibamomaje area of Otukpo local government area of Benue on April 24 at Otukpo police station.

Inedu said the complainant had reported that his brother, one Omaga Okopi, aged 24, who resides at Otia Community Otukpa was arrested by the Benue State Community Volunteer Guard for allegedly stealing of a motor bike.

“While conveying him to the station in their Peugeot 406, they were accosted by some boys who conspired among themselves, attacked and overpowered members of the volunteer guard.

“They beat up Omaga Okopi with sticks, stones and burnt him to death,” he told the court.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendants were arrested and confessed to committing the crime, while a locally made pistol and one knife were recovered from Shaibu; others were still at large.

Inedu urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility pending conclusion of the matter.

He said the offence contravened Sections 97, 222 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004 and Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms special provision Act 2004. (NAN)

