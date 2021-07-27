Court remands 2 men for allegedly stabbing woman

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday, ordered that two accused persons be remanded in police custody for allegedly stabbed a woman.

The accused, a businessman, Yusuf Rabiu, 19 and Ismaila Idris, security guard, 21, are to be remanded in police custody, pending the conclusion of investigations into their matter.

The police charged the accused of no fixed address on three counts of criminal conspiracy, theft and causing grievous hurt.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, who gave the order, added that the accused be remanded in police custody for two days after which they should be remanded in correctional centre.

He said the reason for remanding them in police custody for two days was to enable the police conduct proper investigations.

“The defendants, being in police custody will enable the police arrest the other culprits whom the second defendant said he knew their whereabouts,” he said.

Shafa adjourned the case until Aug. 18 for hearing.

The second defendant had earlier told the court that he was not the one that robbed the woman, but knew the culprits and would assist the police to ensure their arrest.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendants and two others, Namadi Sambo and Saiad Ibrahim, now at large, stabbed one Precious Eshemokhai of Jedo Estate phase II, Abuja, on July 25.

Dabo said the defendants stabbed Eshemokhai on her left hand and collected her bag containing one phone, ATM card and money, with total value of N79,000.

He said during police investigations, the items were recovered from the defendants.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 287 and 241 of the Penal Code.

Dabo objected to the bail of the defendant, adding that they had no fixed address. (NAN)

