Court remands 2 men for allegedly setting suspected thief on fire

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered that two men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly setting a suspected thief on fire.The police charged Michael Olatoyan, 22, and Daniel Adepoju , 22 with two counts of conspiracy and attempted murder.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, did not take the plea of Olatoyin and Adepoju for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that they should be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.Ogunkanmi directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.She adjourned the matter until July 7, for mention.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that Olatoyan and Adepoju on June 5, at Abanise area of Ibadan, attempted to cause the death of a 19-year-old man.

He said they sprayed the victim with petrol and set him ablaze, claiming he was a scavenger trying to stealThe prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 324 and 320 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

