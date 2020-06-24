Court remands 2 men for allegedly attacking security officers

Share the news













A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that two men who allegedly attacked security men in a Mobile Court , be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

The police charged Amos Elisha and Haruna Reuben with inciting disturbance, contempt of court, threatening injury to public servant and intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in a judicial proceeding.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until July 7 for further mention.

Earlier, the state Counsel, Mr Mathias Joseph, told the court that the defendants allegedly went to a mobile court sitting opposite Kasham Hotel, Kafanchan, on June 22, and attacked the security officers on duty there.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 101, 7, 116 and 118 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

