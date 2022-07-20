Court remands 2 men for alleged possession of locally-made gun

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, remanded two men in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged possession of a locally-made single barrel gun.

The police charged Abdulazeez Yekini, 20, a technician and Tunde Seidu, 20, a mechanic, both who reside in Lekki, Lagos with conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful society and unlawful display of gun.

.The Magistrate, Mrs H. B. Mogaji, refused to take the plea of Yekini and Seidu pendng legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the matter until Aug. 12.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Felicia Okwori told the court that the offence was committed on June 24 at Bogije area of Ibeju Lekki.

Okwori said the suspects were arrested while selling one locally-made single barrel gun.

The prosecutor said they confessed to belonging to a secret society called “Black Axe.”

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 2, 27, 51 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

