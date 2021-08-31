Court remands 2 men for alleged possession of firearms, robbery

A Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting at Tinubu, on Tuesday remanded two men, Olamilekan Sulieman and Tajudeen Sanusi, for alleged possession of firearms.

The defendants, Sulieman, 23 and Sanusi, 24, allegedly robbed a foreigner on gun point of cash and items valued at 3,600 US Dollars.

They are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. T. Omoyele, who did not take the plea of the defendants, remanded them and ordered that their case file be sent to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

Omoyele, adjourned the case until Nov. 3, for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Abraham Fadipe, told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired and committed the offences on May 25, at Renees Supermarket, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Fadipe said the defendants while armed with a pistol, robbed one Mr Jordan McCrackin of 2000 US Dollars and other personal items worth 1,600 dollars.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 27 (b) of the Firearms (Special provisions) Act, Cap R 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)

