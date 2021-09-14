Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, ordered that two men be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.


The police charged Sunday Olawunmi, 37, and Chidozie Amuzie, 28, both reside in Ajagbandi area Lagos with armed robbery.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun, did not take the plea the suspects, for want in jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Adegun ordered the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos Department Public Prosecution (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 13, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, robbed Mr Jamiu Issa his Tecno Camon 15 phone valued at N96,000 and cash N220,000.

Emuerhi told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others, are at large on July 14, at 2.45 p.m. at Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 the Criminal Laws Lagos State, 2015.

The sections stipulate 21 years’ imprisonment for if guilty. (NAN)

