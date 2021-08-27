Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

Two men, Noah Danladi, 30, and Juwon Ajorin, 32, were on Friday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged armed robbery and being in possession of stolen property.

The defendants were brought on three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and being in possession of fire arm.

Their plea was not taken.

The Magistrate, Ms. Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand of the defendants at the Ikoyi correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants had committed the offences on July 28, at Ikoyi.

She alleged that the defendants had robbed a motorists of his Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD 777 KJA, and were also found in possession of an AK 47 and empty shells.

The offences she noted contravened Sections 297, 299 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Olatubosun adjourned the matter until Sept 28. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...