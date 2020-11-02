Court remands 2 men for alleged 14.7m EurosCOVID-19 PPE fraud

Fraud

By Wandoo Sombo

Abuja, Nov. 2, 2020 (NAN)A Federal High Court on Monday ordered that two men be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre for their involvement in a major multi-million Euro scam bordering on procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Federal Government charged Babatunde Adesanya, a 50-year old graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Managing Director of Musterpoint Investment Nigeria Limited, Akinpelu Abass.

Justice Anwuli Chikere who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Nov. 9 to hear the application for bail.

Earlier, the Attorney -General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, alleged that the defendants were members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network.