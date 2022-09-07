Court remands 2 men accused of stealing railway equipment

By Amen Gajira

An Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered two men accused of stealing some railway equipment to be remanded in a correctional centre.

The accused persons, Timothy Yohanna and Lazarus Ishaya, were charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief and theft.The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the corps by Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kafanchan on Sept. 2.Audu said the duo gained access to the store of the corporation through the roof and stole some items including air valve, elbow t-joint and tapping valve, among others.

He said that their action ran contrary to Sections 59, 237, 313 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.When the charges were read to them, both Yohanna and Ishaya pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court for adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove the case against them.The presiding judge, George Gwani, ordered the accused persons to be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the matter till Sept. 22, for hearing. (NAN)

