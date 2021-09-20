Court remands 2 men accused of stealing N1.48m property

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded Akeem Azeez , 28, and Olarenwaju Adekoya, 29, in Kirikiri Correctional centre for alleged theft and possession of stolen items valued N1.48 million.

The police charged the two defendants with conspiracy, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

Magistrate Folashade Oshikoya gave the order following a motion by the prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of the suspects, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 20.

Earlier, Eruada, told the court that the two men and others at large, committed the offence on Aug. 3, at 2:30 pm at No. 5, Tunde Olusola St., Ijaiye, Lagos State.

He said that they burgled the apartment of one Mr Olakunle Olowogboye and stole his Huawei mate pro phone valued at N455,000.

Other items are Samsung Galaxy S9 phone valued at N120,000 and a Dell imprison laptop valued at N120,000.

“They also stole Mac pro laptop valued and N350,000, sandals valued at N5,000, power bank valued at N5,000 and cash of N430,000.

He said that the items were handed over to Adekoya by Azeez, even when he knew that the items were stolen.

Eruada said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 41, 307, 287 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

