Court remands 2 friends for allegedly kidnapping rancher

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that two friends be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping a rancher.

The police charged Dabo Bello, 25 and Rabiu Bello, 30, with conspiracy, kidnapping and ransom collection.

Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 14 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Philip Amusan told the court that the suspects committed the offence on March 27, at noon, at Agele village via Eruwa in Ibadan district.

Amusan said the suspects and others at large allegedly, kidnapped Mr Folorunsho Olayiwola, on his way to his ranch for the purpose ransom.

He said the suspects also demanded for N25 million as ransom from Chief Osuolale Olayiwola.

Amusan said the suspects later collected N1 million to release of Folorunsho.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 of the criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000 and 3(1), (2) and 4(1) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (prohibition) law, 2016. (NAN)

