Court remands 2 friends for allegedly defiling minor

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered that friends be remanded in a correctional centre defiling minor.

The police charged Tunmise Oladoyin and Peter Awe both 24, with conspiracy and defilement.

Magistrate O.A Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Oladoyin  and Awe, ordered that they should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until July 28.

Earlier, the Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Oladoyin  and Awe, who both reside at Apapere in the Ketu area of Lagos, committed the offence on May 2, at Toazan Hotel Tinubu Street, Alapere.

Ajayi said Oladoyin  and Awe defiled the victim by having sexual intercourse with her in turns.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the Ketu Police , Lagos by the victim’s .

She said that the victim was able to recognise Oladoyin  and Awe during the .

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

