Court remands 2 friends for allegedly attacking, robbing policeman

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Friday ordered that two friends, Idowu Samuel and Sunday Williams, accused of attacking and robbing a policeman be remanded prison, pending legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yewande Aje-Afunwa who gave the order, did not take the plea of Samuel, 19, and Williams, 19, whose addresses were not given.

Aje-Afunwa ordered the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 18.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Asp. Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendants with others, at large, committed the offencce on April 18, at 7.20 p.m. under the Trade Fair bridge, on the Lagos Badagry Expressway.

Nwangwu said the complainant, ASP Lawrence Anyawu, (rtd) alleged that the defendants attacked and stole his wallet and N20,000.

He said that the defendants were armed with one locally made single barrel pistol and a sharp knife.

Nwangwu said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). (NAN)

