An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court in Ibadan on Friday ordered that two freinds be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged murder and arson.

The police charged Agboola Oladapo, 32, and Ajagbe Seun , 29, with conspiracy, murder and arson.

Magistrate O.A. Enilolobo who did not gtake the plea of Oladapo and Seun, ordered that the be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility.

Enilolobo ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrates adjourned the matter untill May 11, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye told the court that the suspects and others at large, on Feb. 25, caused the death of Halimat Abdullahi, 37, when they shot her with a gun

He alleged that the suspects also set fire to the house of Yakubu Abdullahi, causing N25 million damage.

The offemce, he said, contrabeved the prvisions of Section 316 and is punishable under section 319, 324 and 443 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

