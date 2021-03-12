Court remands 2 friends for alleged murder, arson

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ in Ibadan Friday ordered that two freinds be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged murder and arson.

The police charged Agboola Oladapo, 32, and Ajagbe Seun , 29, with conspiracy, murder and arson.

Magistrate O.A. Enilolobo who did not gtake the plea of Oladapo and Seun, ordered that the be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility.

Enilolobo ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrates adjourned the matter untill May 11, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye told the that the suspects and at large, Feb. 25, caused the death of Halimat Abdullahi, 37, they shot her with a gun

alleged that the suspects also set fire to the house of Yakubu  Abdullahi, causing N25 million damage.

The offemce, said, contrabeved the prvisions of Section 316 and punishable under section 319, 324 and 443 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.()

