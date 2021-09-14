Court remands 2 friends for alleged carjacking with toy gun

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday, ordered that two friends who allegedly used a toy gun and stole a car from a man, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Adamu Hassan, 28 and Nurudeen Shehu, 30 with three counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearm.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of the two men on grounds that the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter

Emmanuel directed the prosecutor to send the case file to the Kaduna State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the two man committed the offence at Hayin Banki Kawo, Kaduna, on Aug. 31.

Leo alleged that on the same day at about 10 p.m., armed with two locally-made pistol, attacked Garba Farouq in Kawo, Kaduna.

He said that they robbed Farouq of his Toyota Corolla car worth N2 million, Infinix S4, Itel P32 and Lenovo phones, among other items.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence is punishable under sections 6(b) and 1(2)(b) of the Armed Robbery and Firearm (Special Provision) Act, Cap. R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...