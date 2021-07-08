Court remands 2 for allegedly robbing woman of N6,000 cell phone at cutlass-point

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded two men – Dare Ogundumi, 25 and Musibau Owolabi, 18, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

They are being remanded for allegedly robbing one Mrs Omobolanle Oshode of her cell phone worth N6,000 at cutlass-point.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Layinka, who did not take the defendants’ plea, directed the police to send their case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 29.

The defendants who are residents of Ijegun, Lagos State, are being tried for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 17 at 10:00 p.m. at Abaranje in Ikotun area of Lagos State.

He said that the duo conspired to rob one Mrs Omobolanle Oshode of her cell phone worth N6, 000.

“The defendants approached the complainant, and commanded her to surrender her phone.

“They threatened to machete her if she refused to comply. They then snatched her phone from her and took to their heels,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were eventually arrested and the phone recovered from them.

The prosecutor noted that the offences violated Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 attracts 21 years’ imprisonment for armed robbery. (NAN)

