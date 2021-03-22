An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded two persons: Omotayo Damilola, 24 and Lekan Aderibigbe, 25, for allegedly fighting police officer while performing his lawful duty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 21, around 9:00 am. at Oniyangi area of, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit: serious assault and willful damage.

He added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by fighting the police officer performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor said that the defendants assaulted Insp Nkwa Sabastine by holding and tearing his uniform while performing his lawful duty.

He stated further that the defendants willfully damaged a police vehicle, with registration number: NPF 9294 C, by breaking its windscreen.

Osanyintuyi explained that the defendants also belonged to a secret society called Aye confraternity and had been disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Ile-Ife.

He added that the defendants had in their possession one bag of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, which they were smoking.

According to him, the offences contravenes Sections 5, 62(A), 249(D), 356(3), 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge of conspiracy, assault, damage, breach of peace, obstruction, possession of Indian hemp and membership of a secret cult.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Samuel Obi, urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term, pledging that they would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo did not, however, grant the defendants bail but ordered that they be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre, saying this would serve as deterrent to others.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 15, for hearing. (NAN)

