Court remands 2 for alleged unlawful possession of gun

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two men – Asemoaro Ezekiel, 26; and Idowu Kazeem, 25 – charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

Magistrate A.O. Dirisu, who did not take the defendants’ plea, ordered that they should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Apapa.

She directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Dirisu adjourned the case until Oct. 19 for mention.

The police docked the defendants who reside at Mile 12, Lagos State, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, membership of an unlawful society and illegal possession of gun.

The prosecutor, Insp Mojirade Edeme, alleged that the duo committed the offences on July 31 at Ketu, Lagos State.

She said the defendants belonged to an unlawful society known as Eiye confratenity, adding that they armed themselves with a gun with the intent to commit crimes.

“The police intercepted the defendants, and when they were searched, a pistol was found on them.

“When questioned, they could not give a satisfactory answer as to how they got the gun,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences violate Sections 42, 312 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 prescribes three years’ jail term for membership of an unlawful society. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...