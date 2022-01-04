Court remands 2 for alleged illegal possession of gun

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that two men be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional centre for alleged illegal possession of guns.

The police charged a technician, Akeem Oyedele, 31 and Friday Ereze, 21, a stylist with charged conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and illegal possession of gun.

Magistrate A.S Odusanya, who did not take the suspects, directed the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 9, 2022 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that Oyedele, Ereze and others at large committed the offence on Oct. 22 at 10.40pm at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said that the men also belong to an unlawful society known as “Aiye’ confraternity.

He said they were armed with dangerous weapons with intent to commit felony to wit robbery.

When questioned, he said, they could not give a satisfactory account of why they were with dangerous weapons.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 42 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 prescribes three years’ jail term for belonging to an unlawful society while section 330 attracts seven years for unlawful possession of gun. (NAN)

