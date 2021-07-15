Court remands 2 farmers for allegedly attacking their colleague

Favour Lashem



A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on
Thursday ordered that farmers who allegedly attacked their colleague, be remanded in a .

The police charged Zubairu  Magaji and Danasabe Haruna with criminal conspiracy, trespass and grievous hurt.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim , remanded the defendants, pending hearing in bail applications.

adjourned the matter until July 29

.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, , told the court that the complainant,  Magaji Aliyu, reported the matter via a letter of complain to the Commissioner of Police , on June 26.

Leo said that the defendants attacked the complainant with a cutlass on his farm without any provocation.

He said the complainant an injury on his left hand.

Leo said the offence contravened sections 59, 333 and 227 of the Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

