Court remands 2 farmers for allegedly attacking their colleague

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on

Thursday ordered that two farmers who allegedly attacked their colleague, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Zubairu Magaji and Danasabe Haruna with criminal conspiracy, trespass and causing grievous hurt.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, remanded the defendants, pending hearing in bail applications.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until July 29

.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, , told the court that the complainant, Magaji Aliyu, reported the matter via a letter of complain to the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, on June 26.

Leo said that the defendants attacked the complainant with a cutlass on his farm without any provocation.

He said the complainant sustained an injury on his left hand.

Leo said the offence contravened sections 59, 333 and 227 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

