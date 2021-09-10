Court remands 2 civil servants for allegedly sodomising man

A Chief Magistrates’ Court Kano Friday, ordered two civil servants who allegedly sodomised a 20-year-old man, be remanded correctional centre.

The police charged Nasiru Isyaku,48 and Lawal Uba,31 who both live at Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano,  with criminal conspiracy, unnatural offence and constituting public nuisance.


Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad Datti adjourned the matter until Sept. 15, for ruling the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado told the court the defendant committed the offence July 15, at Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano.

She alleged at about 5 p.m the defendants deceived and lured the 20-year-old man into a room situated Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano and sodomised him.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened  the provisions of sections 97,284 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Mr Abubakar Isa, an oral bail and prayed the court to admit the defendants to bail, saying his clients will not jump bail.(NAN)

