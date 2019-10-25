Court remands 2 brothers for allegedly sodomising 25-yr-old man

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two brothers, Abdulrashid Tijjani, 48, and Tsalha Tijjani, 27, who allegedly sodomised a 25-year-old man, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The defendants, who live at Kofar Mazugal Quarters, Kano, are facing a charge of unnatural offence.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, the complainant, (name withheld), of Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, reported the case at Fagge Police Division, Kano on Oct. 5.

“On the same date at about 10:30 p.m., the complainant, who came back from Gombe State on his way to Katsina State, was lookig for where to sleep till the next day when he met the defendants.

“In the process, the defendants and one Ibrahim, now at large, deceived and lured the complainant to an uncompleted building, situated at Kofar Mazugal Quarters, Kano.

“They removed his pair of trousers and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with him through his anus,” he said.

The offence, said the prosecutor, contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the judge, Muhammad Jibril, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until Nov. 7, for mention. (NAN)