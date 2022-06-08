Court remands 2 brothers for alleged armed robbery

A Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered that two brothers, Saminu, 28, and Abdulrashid Haruna,30, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged the Haruna brothers with three counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass and armed robbery.The Judge, Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until June 15, for further mention.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Aminu Dandago told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.2, at the Kurna Tudun Bojuwa Quarters Kano.

He alleged that the defendants and three others, at large while armed with dangerous weapons trespassed into an electric sub-station situated in Kurna Tudun Bojuwa Kano.The police said the defendants attacked the security guard, Shitu Abdullahi and stole 18 solar batteries, one iron box of tools, cable wire, digital lamp meter and multi tester.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97,348 of the Penal Code and sections 6(a)(b)(c), 1 and 2 of robbery and Firearms Act Cap Rill LFN 2004 as Amended.The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

