Court remands 2 brothers, 1 other for allegedly attacking villagers in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

A Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that two brothers and their friend be remanded in a Federal Correctional Centre for allegedly attacking villagers in Benue.

The police charged Terna Amozua, Aondofa and Teryima Amazua with criminal conspiracy and acts of terrorism.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter, who did not take the plea of three suspects for want in jurisdiction, adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Regina Ishaya told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters Wannune, Tarka LGA to State Criminal Investigation Department CID, Makurdi.

Ishaya said that Mr John Ikyaha, Commander Benue State Volunteer Guards, Tarka LGA reported the matter at the Wannune Police Station on Nov. 5.

She said that the complainant reported that Amozua and the Amazua brothers, who all live in Makurdi were suspected members of a militia gang terrorising the area.

She said that the Tiortyu Market Square Youth Leader, Mr Japhet Vishigh, arrested the suspects who are alleged militia members for allegedly attacking villagers in the ares.

The offence. she said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 of the Penal Code of Benue 2004 and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue State 2017.

Ishaya said investigation into the matter was still on-going and prayed for more time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

