Court remands 2 Benue farmers for alleged terrorism

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court Thursday remanded two farmers, Moses Gure and Terna Aondoyima, in a correctional centre for alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

The defendants, who reside in Tongov Village, near Markurdi, were also charged with criminal conspiracy.



The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, declined the defendants’ not guilty plea and ordered that they be remanded.

Kor later adjourned the matter to Aug. 17 for further mention.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Friday Kanshio, told the court that men of Operation Zenda, led by ASP Usman Danlamin, raided a criminal hideout at Gbor, Tongov in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area on June 4, where they arrested the defendants.

Kanshioe alleged that they were members of a dreaded gang of armed bandits, led by one Azonto, known for terrorizing the residents of Benue north region.



He further alleged that the defendants had persistently threatened the peace in the area through violent crimes, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 97(a) of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004 and Section 4 of the Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017. (NAN)

