Court remands 2 applicants for being in possession of toy gun

 An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered unemployed men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly in of a  toy gun .

The police charged Toheed Tajudeen, 25 and Segun Jayeola, 27, whose residential addresses were not given, with conspiracy and of firearms.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola, who did not the plea of Tajudeen and Jayeola ordered they be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Adeola directed the case file be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Adeola  adjourned the case until Sept. 7 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the suspects conspired and had in their , a dummy gun, which is prohibited by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

