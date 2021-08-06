Court remands 19-year-old man for allegedly raping housewife

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday, ordered that a 19-year-old man, Umar Ibrahim,

be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping 20-year-old housewife.

The police charged Ibrahim, who lives in Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano, with criminal trespass, robbery and rape.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti did not take Ibrahim’s plea because the court lacked the jurisdiction to enterain the matter.

Sa’ad-Datti ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Aug.17, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that Ibrahim committed the offence on June 16, at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano.

Ado alleged that Ibrahim armed with a knife, criminally trespassed into the house of the 20-year-old woman, raped and stole her cell phone and N150.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 298 and 283 of the Penal Code.

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

