Court remands 18,-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor

By Raji Rasak

An 18-year-old man, Daniel Sosu, was on Friday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.Sosu, whose address was not provided is charged with defilement and indecent touch.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Ikem Ukor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.13, at Tanko I Area, Ajara, Badagry, Lagos.Ukor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 261 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Sept. 21, for mention. (NAN)

