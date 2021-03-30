Court remands 17 men in Correctional Centre for alleged arson, stealing

 An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in , Tuesday remanded 17 at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town for alleged arson and .

The defendants include: Emmanuel Pelumi, 21; Adesanya Abayomi, 52; Adekola Hakeem, 32; Akinpelu Ismaila, 40; Alimi Alaba, 25; Gbadamosi Jelili, 32; Oladoja Ridwan, 26; Idowu Muritala, 47 and Adewole Toyin, 45.

Others are: Akinade Segun, 45; Bello Quadri, 28; Salaudeen Akeem; 31, Ahmed Riliwan, 29;  Olalere Taye, 40; Ojo Lateef, 32; Gamiyu Isiaka, 35 and Bello Sikiru, 45.

Their pleas were, however, not taken in court, as the Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, said that their files should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Idowu, then adjourned the until May 26 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Adewale Amos, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some others still at large at about 8.30 p.m. Jan. 4 in Kobomoje area of .

Amos said that the defendants broke into the shops of Mrs Folasade Idowu and Mrs Saidat Monsuru, the complainants.

“They stole wines, plastic chairs, provisions and money totalling 400, 000 from Idowu, and 80, 000 from Monsuru,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the defendants set the shops ablaze after they had looted them, and gave worth of the shops as 500, 000 and 600, 000 respectively.

Adewale said the offences contravened Sections 383, 390(9), 413, 516 and 443 of the Law of Oyo State. (NAN)

