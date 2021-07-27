Court remands 14-year-old boy for defiling minor

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 14-year-old boy, be remanded in a boys correctional home in Oregun for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The police charged the teenager, a JSS III student, with defilement.

Magistrate P.E. Nwaka did not the plea the teenager.

Nwaka directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, SP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court that the teenager committed the offence sin May, at No. 3, Kadara St., Oyingbo.

He alleged that the teenager defiled the seven-year-old girl, his neighbour.

The offence, he noted, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. (NAN)

