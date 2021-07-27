Court remands 14-year-old boy for defiling minor

 A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in on Tuesday ordered a 14-year-old boy, be remanded in a boys correctional home in Oregun for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The police the teenager, a JSS III student, with  defilement.

Magistrate P.E. Nwaka did the plea the teenager.

Nwaka directed the police return the case file the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case Aug. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the  Counsel, SP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court the teenager committed the offence sin May, at No. 3, Kadara St., Oyingbo.

He the teenager defiled the seven-year-old girl, his neighbour.

The offence, he noted, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of State.  (NAN)

