Court remands 12 men over alleged murder of police officer

November 17, 2021



A Sabo Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Wednesday remanded 12 men for alleged murder of a police officer during a raid on motorcycle riders operating in restricted areas.

defendants are: Imurana Mohammed, 2; Yahaya Sefiyanu, 26; Umar Musa, 20; Danladi Aziga, 25; Ogbole Mohammed, 23; Haruna Ismail, 23; and Abubakar Talla, 25.

are: Sahab Adam, 28; Oseni Hassan, 23; Sulaimon Usman, 21; Ibrahim Mohammed, 23; and Kigbu Oga, 30.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to murder, murder and attempt to murder.

They are charged before Mrs O.Y. Adefope.

prosecutor attached to State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, told court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 23, on Ajao Estate, Lagos.

He said that defendants killed CSP Kazeem Abonde, who was on official duty to enforce ban on use of motorcycles in restricted areas.

According to him, defendants used dangerous weapons to police officer until he became unconscious and later died.

Nwabuisi applied for 30 days’ remand of defendants, saying that the  police  had concluded investigation in case and case file sent to the state Directorate of Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He added that some of defendants made confessional statements during interrogation at a police station.

Messrs Spurgeon Ataene,  I.B. Ahmad and Yilja Jibril appeared for defendants.

They urged court to disregard remand application and release defendants on bail.

However, Adefope ordered that   defendants should be   kept  for 30 days at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre advice from the DPP.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for mention. (NAN)

