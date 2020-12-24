According to a press release signed by EFCC Spokesman, Count five of the charge against Okwuchukwu reads, ” That you Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu, between 26th September 2017 to 30th October, 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did convert the aggregate sum of N319,709,807.00(Three Hundred and Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seven Naira) to the credit of your Fidelity bank account No. 6052516415 which sum you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.