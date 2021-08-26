Court remand 8 men for allegedly kidnapping Benue commissioner’s wife

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that eight men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping Benue Commissioner’s wife.

The police charged Samuel Ogbodo, Chidi Anekwe, Monday Anyigor, John Igwe, John Nwoke, Mathias Odoh, Matthew Eze and Iorhemen Yagba with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and terrorism.

Magistrate Adah Odeh did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

Odeh ordered that they should be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre pending the legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Rachael Mchiave told the court that the case was received at the DZ Section SCID Makurdi through letter No. CJ:4161/BNS/JTF/OPZ/VOL. 1/440 on Aug. 2

Mchiave said that operatives of the joint JTF led by ASP Usman Dalamin, acting on credible intelligence report, busted the deadly kidnapping syndicate that kidnapped Mrs Ann Unenge, wife of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Soild Minerals and her driver on July 29.

She said that they demanded for N51 million ransom.

The prosecution also alleged that one AK 47 rifle with breech No 5006971 double magazines loaded with 28 rounds of live ammunition, two pump action live cartridges, locally made pistol and charms were recovered from the suspects.

She said investigation into the matter was ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(6)& 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Acts 2004 and 3(2) and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities prohibition Law of Benue state 2017.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...