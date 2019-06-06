Court refuses to bar Gbajabiamila from contesting Reps Speakership over alleged conviction by U.S. Court

An FCT High Court, Jabi on Thursday refused to bar Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, a top contender of the Speakership of the 9th House of Representatives, from going ahead with his ambitions.

The suit with No. M/6810/2019 was filed before the court by way of motion on notice and was filed by Mr Ikenga-Imo Ugochinyere and the Action People’s Party (APP) on May 30.

Other respondents in the suit are Clerk of the National Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector General of Police.

Justice Charles Agbaza refused to grant the order in an ex-parte motion with No. M/6809/2019 seeking an interim injunction restraining Gbajabiamila from contesting for the speaker of the 9th National Assembly and other principal offices.

The Judge also refused to grant the fifth order praying the court for an interim injunction restraining the NAtional Assembly from recognising the candidacy of Gbajabiamila for the speakership position or swearing him in peradventure he wins the election.

Justice Agbaza however ruled that the defendants should be served the court processes by way of substituted means instead of restraining Gbajabiamila which was part of the orders sought before the court.

The Judge also granted an order of accelerated hearing and adjourned until June 14 for hearing in the suit.

Meanwhile, the claimants, Ugochinyere and his party had alleged in the suit that Gbajabiamila, the member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State had been convicted and sentence to prison.

The claimant alleged that Gbajabiamila had been convicted for the offence of involving in dishonesty and fraud by the Supreme Court of State of Georgia, United States of America in suit No. S06Y0829.

Ugochinyere alleged in the suit that Gbajabiamila gave false information in Form CF001 that he has no criminal allegation or sentence submitted to INEC in 2011 and 2018.

The claimant added in the suit that while the defendant was living in the United States of America, he was subjected to investigation by the Investigative Panel of the State Disciplinary Board for violation of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.

Ugochinyere alleged that the offence against Gbajabiamila arose out of the defendant involvement in the case he has between Ms Hadyatou Barry and her sister Yaye, who were involved in an accident in 2001 and engaged the service of the defendant.

The claimant alleged in the suit that the Gbajabiamila later settled the case for the two sisters, received a cheque of 25, 000 dollars but failed to communicate and remit the share due to them. (NAN)

