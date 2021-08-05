Court refuses cleric’s prayer to set aside debate recommendations

August 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Kano High sitting on Thursday refused to grant prayer to aside proceedings, verdict and recommendations of debate between Sheikh Abduljabar Nasiru-Kabara and Kano Islamic Scholars on July 10.

Nasiru-Kabara,in an ex-parte prayer by lead counsel, Saleh Bakaro, prayed court to aside proceedings and recommendations of the debate which was organised by the on July 10.

Bakaro alleged that his client was not accorded hearing to defend himself during debate.

In his ruling, Justice Nura Sagir, held that Nasiru-Kabara chose to attend the debate on his own stating that he was not coerced into the venue.

The judge held that the debate (Muqabala) was not a Judicial proceedings.

“The debate is an academic between scholars who different opinion or believe”

The judge declined to grant the prayer to review and quashed the proceeding, verdict and recommendations of the debate,stressing that the plaintiff agreed the terms of the debate in his reply.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the proceeding during the debate/dialogue Prof.Salisu Shehu, at the end of the debate said Nasiru-Kabara failed to answer all the questions raised by the scholars in all the six rounds during the proceedings.

According to him, Nasiru-Kabara kept on dodging all the questions raised to him and continued bringing different .(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,