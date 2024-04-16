Court refers alleged criminal trespass case to police for investigation

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday referred an alleged criminal trespass case preferred against a man, Amani Sakin, to the police for proper investigation.

Sakin, in a direct criminal complaint, was charged with criminal trespass and mischief.

The Judge, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, in his ruling referred the case to Gwagwalada Area Command, for proper investigation and the findings reported back to the court within two weeks.

Abdulkarim gave the ruling after an oral application by the defence Counsel, M. A Ashara, that the matter be referred to police for investigation.

Ashara, in his oral submission, referred the Court to Section 88 and 89(5) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), for investigation by the police.

Abdulkarim asked the police to report its findings to the court within two weeks.

The Plaintiff, Ibrahim Musa, had told the court that the defendant resides with the jurisdiction of the court.

Musa alleged that the defendant criminally trespassed into his farmland and cut down three economic trees without his consent.

He sought the conviction and sentencing of the defendant for the offences.

The offence contravened the provision of Sections 348 and 327 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

By Uche Bibilari