Court re-adjourns suit challenging appointment of Oyo APC exco members

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday, re-adjourned till June 29, the suit seeking redress of alleged unlawful appointment of All Progressives Congress (APC) executive members in Oyo State.

Agomoh adjourned the suit after Counsel to the respondents, Mr M.D. Abdulsalam, had told the court that he needed more time to reply to the processes filed by the plaintiff.

Abdulsalam explained that as at the time he received the court processes, his clients, who were supposed to furnish him with information regarding the matter, were in Abuja for APC convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondents in the suit include: APC, Mr Isaac Omodewu, the state APC Chairman and six others.

NAN also reports that an APC member in the state, Alhaji Kayode Agboola, had, through his counsel, Mr Olusola Suleiman, prayed the court to determine whether it was constitutional or not for APC to appoint the respondents in relation to the party’s stipulations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

