Court postpones Mompha, Kudeih’s arraignment till Nov. 28

Justice Muslim S. Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, adjourned the arraignment of Kolade Phillip and his associate, Hamza Koudeih till November, 28, 2019.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren said, when the matter was called, the 2nd defendant’s counsel, Abdulhamid Mohammed told the court that he was only informed of the arraignment earlier in the day and doesn’t have a copy of the charge.

He pleaded with the court for a short adjournment to enable him study the charge and prepare his client before the plea is taken .

“I am not adequately prepared for the plea to be taken in respect of the 2nd defendant and I humbly urge the court to adjourn this matter to the earliest possible date”.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo opposed the application, arguing that the plea relevant to jurisdiction of court was not that of the counsel.

Rotimi relying on S271(2&3) of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act, stated that the defendant had been served with the charge and he knows what to do with it.

He therefore urged the court to discountenance the prayers of the defence and allow his plea to be taken.

Justice Hassan however adjourned the matter until Thursday November 28 for arraignment.

Phillip and Hamza, both accomplice of Ismaila Mustapha (aka Mompha) will be tried docked on a 24- count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.