Court orders woman to pay N39,000 for stealing 3 wrappers

A Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna Stateon Wednesday ordered a 23-year-old woman, Shamsiyya Usman, to pay N39,000 compensation for stealing three wrappers.

The police charged Usman with theft.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, discharged Usman, after Salim prayed the court to allow him pay for the stolen wrappers on behalf of his daughter.

Nasir then ordered Usman’s father, to pay the compensation in accordance to Section 96.

Nasir also ordered Usman to pay N5,000 fine in accordance to Section 143 of the Sharia Penal Code 2002 Kaduna.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, said that Jafar Abubakar, a representative of Mudassir and Brothers Limited, on June 24 reported the matter at the Sabon Gari Police Station.

Ibrahim said that on June 24, the defendant stole three wrappers worth N25,000 from No 1, Gombe road by Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna.

The prosecution said that the defendant hid the wrappers inside her long hijab.

He alleged that the nominal complainant also stated that the defendant had earlier stolen two wrappers in 2020 when she was pregnant.

He said that wrapper was recovered from the defendant’s house. (NAN)

