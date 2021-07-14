Court orders woman to pay N39,000 for stealing 3 wrappers

July 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



A Sharia court sitting Magajin Gari, Kaduna Stateon Wednesday ordered a 23--old woman, Shamsiyya Usman, to pay N39,000 compensation for stealing three wrappers.

The police charged Usman with theft.

The , Malam Murtala Nasir, Usman,  after Salim prayed the court to allow him pay for the stolen wrappers on behalf of his daughter.

Nasir then ordered Usman’ ,  to pay  the compensation accordance to Section 96.

Nasir also ordered Usman to pay N5,000 accordance to Section 143 of the Sharia Penal Code 2002 Kaduna.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, said that Jafar , a representative of Mudassir and Brothers Limited, on June 24 reported the matter at the  Sabon Gari Police Station.

Ibrahim said that on June 24, the defendant stole three wrappers worth N25,000 from No 1, Gombe road by Ahmadu Bello Kaduna.

The prosecution said defendant hid the wrappers inside her long hijab.

He alleged nominal complainant also stated defendant had earlier stolen wrappers in 2020 when she was pregnant.

He said that wrapper was recovered from the defendant’  house. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,