Court orders unemployed man to forfeit proceeds of $450 internet fraud to FG

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Thursday ordered an unemployed man to forfeit proceeds of the 450 dollars internet fraud to the Federal Government.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh sentenced Adedeji to two years imprisonment.

Agonoh held that the court convicted and sentenced Adedeji based on the evidence tendered before her as well as the plea of guilt he entered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“In line with the provision of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, the convict is, hereby, sentenced to two years in prison.

“Sentencing starts from the date he was first arrested.

“I want to use this opportunity to advice the defecse counsel to lecture Adedeji on the need for him to stay away any form of cyber crime.

“Stiffer punishment awaits him if caught in any form of crime again,” Agomoh said.

The defence counsel, E.O. Ayoola had prayed the court to be liberal in administering punishment on his client.

Ayoola contended that his client was remorseful and had turned a new leaf.

Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, C.A. Okoli had told the court that the convict was arraigned on a-count amended charge bordering on false pretense.

Okoli added that the convict committed the crime on Oct. 2, 2019, at Adeyi, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the prosecutor, Adedeji operated a fake email and defrauded an American man of 450 dollars.

Okoli further said that many fraudulent documents linking Adedeji with the crime were printed from his fictitious email address.

He said that a Nokia phone was also confiscated from the convict.

The EFCC counsel stated that the offence contravened Section 22 (2A) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015. (NAN)

