Court orders twin brothers to clean  NIS premises for 2 months

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered twin brothers, Ishaya and Illiya Christopher to sweep the premises of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) premises for two months for stealing water dispensers.

Ishaya and Olliya, both 34, were charged with criminal conspiracy, theft and negligent conduct.Delivering judgement, Malam Sani Umar, sentenced the brothers to a non-custodial community service because they were first time offenders who pleaded for leniency.”

If taken to prison, they will mingle with high profile criminals and might become worse in the end,” he said.

The judge said the penalty would serve as a deterrent to others who may have intentions of indulging in similar actsEarlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Mr Boniface Egbe of No 37, Panama Street Maitama, Abuja reported the matter at the Gwagwalada Police Station on July 12.Tanko said that the convicts who worked as security guards in Fiyai Company, Gwako, Gwagwalada, on July 1, conspired and stole two water dispensers valued at N100,000.

He also stated that on the same day, Ishaya and Illiya abandoned their duty post, which led to the loss of six revolving chairs belonging to the company.The prosecution counsel said that the water dispensers were recovered from the convicts during police investigations.Tanko said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 196 of the Penal Code.The convicts pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

